Wall collapses at Hopkinton elementary school construction site

Several classrooms were evacuated as a precaution after a collapse at a construction site on the campus of an elementary school in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Hopkinton fire officials said they were called to the Hopkins School on Hayden Rowe around 11:35 a.m. They found a section of scaffolding had collapsed, taking down a 15-by-40-foot section of wall. The two-story building, which is part of an extension project separate from the existing school, is under construction and does not house any students or staff. There were around 50 construction workers on site. No one was hurt.

The main school building was not damaged, though four active classrooms closest to the construction area were evacuated as a precaution.

A town building inspector was called in to assess the stability of the structure. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.