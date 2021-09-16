Local

death investigation

Walmart Employee Dies After Being Crushed by 2 Trucks

The 54-year-old man from Deerfield, a former police officer, was pronounced dead at the facility by a medical examiner, police said

By Asher Klein

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at a Walmart shipping facility in New Hampshire Thursday, police said.

The man, James Tomilson, was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer, according to the chief of police in Raymond, where the Walmart is located.

The incident took place about 9:55 a.m. at the Walmart distribution center on Freetown Road, police said. Tomilson was crused between two semi trucks.

Despite attempts to keep Tomilson alive, the 54-year-old from Deerfield was pronounced dead at the facility by a medical examiner, police said.

Local and state police are investigating what happened, police said.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our associate, James. We’re focused on supporting his family and our associates during this difficult time and are assisting authorities in their investigation however we can," a Walmart representative said in a statement.

Tomilson had retired from the Raymond Police Department in 2012, Chief Michael Labell said.

