Walmart in central Maine evacuated following bomb threat

A Walmart store in Augusta, Maine, was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Augusta police said all customers and employees evacuated the store on Civic Center Drive around 2:20 p.m. A police bomb sniffing dog responded to the scene.

Around 4:45 p.m., the building was cleared and allowed to reopen.

The investigation into the bomb threat remains ongoing, according to Augusta police.