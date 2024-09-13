Maine

Walmart in central Maine evacuated following bomb threat

The investigation remains ongoing

By Marc Fortier

Augusta Maine Police

A Walmart store in Augusta, Maine, was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Augusta police said all customers and employees evacuated the store on Civic Center Drive around 2:20 p.m. A police bomb sniffing dog responded to the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Around 4:45 p.m., the building was cleared and allowed to reopen.

The investigation into the bomb threat remains ongoing, according to Augusta police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Maine news

Maine Sep 10

4-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle outside Maine day care

Maine 19 hours ago

Owner of Maine massage parlor arrested on sex trafficking charges

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us