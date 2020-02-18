Walsh Announces Expansion of Tuition-Free Community College Program

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday that the Tuition-Free Community College Plan will expand to include the Urban College of Boston.

The TFCC program pays for up to three years of community college for eligible students.

Boston residents who have received their high school credential within 12 months of starting TFCC, have at least a 2.0 GPA, are eligible for a Pell Grant, have a low to moderate household income and require no more than three developmental courses by the start of the semester are eligible, according to the Office of Workforce Development.

TFCC participants can take classes at Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Bunker Hill Community College, Massasoit Community College, MassBay Community College, Roxbury Community College or Urban College of Boston.

After attending a TFCC school, eligible students can complete their bachelors degree at a public four-year college for no additional cost through the Boston Bridge program.

Boston launched TFCC in 2016. The program is funded by the Office of Workforce Development and the Neighborhoods Jobs Trust.