Boston Vaccinates, Prepares for Schools to Reopen

With his stint as Boston mayor potentially coming to a close in the coming weeks, Marty Walsh of "concerning" coronavirus numbers as the city works to vaccinate people.

The update comes after Walsh delivered what may have been his last State of the City address Tuesday, as he prepares for a new post as President-elect Joe Biden's labor secretary. Much of his annual speech, delivered virtually, was devoted to the coronavirus pandemic that's ravaged the city and country. He declined to take questions Thursday.

"I want to say thank you to all for the well- wishes and kind words I received over the past week. As I said Tuesday night, the city is not just my hometown, it is my heart," Walsh said. "The work continues. We certainly have better days ahead, and we're going to continue to stay very vigilant, to make sure that we beat this virus this virus will not be this will not be city will not be this Commonwealth will not be this country."

Boston is preparing for the inauguration next week, according to Marty Martinez, chief of the Boston Health and Human Services office.

"The mayor wanted me to share with you that we continue to monitor the events in the Capitol," Martinez said. "We continue to be prepared for any challenges we may see here, based on the threats that have been happening. Targeted DC. We have no credible threats here in the city of Boston right now, but the Boston Police Department working in partnership. Not only across the city but also with federal authorities will be well prepared for any challenges we may see, but currently we have no threats, here in the city of Boston, but we will continue to monitor that situation.

The timeline for in-person learning in Boston has been updated.

As of yesterday, Boston vaccinated over 1,100 first responders, firefighters, police officers and EMTs, according to Marty Martinez, chief of the Boston Health and Human Services office.

More are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and all through next week, Martinez said.

In addition, the city is partnering with the state to continue down the list of people prioritized for the vaccine. The first priority is to ensure that folks living in congregate settings are getting vaccinated. Boston will begin next week, in partnership with Boston Healthcare for the Homeless, to vaccinate in homeless shelters, family shelters and other group settings.

In addition, the city is continuing to partner with hospitals and health care providers as they vaccinate workers within the hospital.

"Not surprisingly, and I know folks know this, but we continue to see hesitation in our diverse communities and our Black and Brown communities here in Boston to get vaccinated," Martinez said.

The city is also partnering with community-based organizations to continue to raise awareness about the vaccine, its safety, how it was studied.

"We'll continue to partner with the state in this first phase and as we continue to plan for the second phase, which includes seniors living in affordable housing and living in subsidized housing," Martinez said. It also includes vaccinating K-12 educators.

On Wednesday, Boston reported 352 confirmed cases, bringing the total cases in Boston since the beginning of the pandemic to 46,558. Seven people lost their life to COVID-19, bringing the city's death toll to 1,067.

Walsh said the case numbers are "concerning," and the hospital numbers are "higher than we'd like," as about 98% of adults in the non-surge ICU beds are occupied.

"It's the highest we've seen in quite some time - since almost the beginning of the beginning of the first surge," Walsh said. "Everyone should be thinking about the simple steps they can take on a daily basis to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Every time you wear a mask, every time you wash your hands, avoid a gathering, you could be saving a life. Businesses and employers, every time you enforce safety protocols to let people work from home, you could be saving a life as well."

Walsh noted that the city is in "constant contact," with the hospitals and the hospital presidents. As of right now, there is no need to reopen Boston Hope, Walsh said.

In-person learning is expected to resume for the next wave of Boston Public Schools students on Feb. 1, the district and its teachers union said Monday.

They'll be followed by the widespread return of students in phases starting with the youngest students returning March 1 and ending with high schoolers in class in the beginning of April.

The new timeline is still tentative -- each phase could be pushed back a week or two if required by the health situation -- but it's the first definitive news for families looking for an update from Boston Public Schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, which required most students to learn remotely in the fall, as COVID-19 cases increased in the city.

After being nominated for President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gave his annual address.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston's mayor since 2014. He's a former state lawmaker with a long history with organized labor. Walsh is a former head of the Boston Building Trades, a union umbrella organization.

His move to the U.S. Labor Department sets the stage for what could be a wide-open mayoral race. He said the transition to Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who would take over as acting mayor if Walsh is confirmed by the Senate, has already begun.

City councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already thrown their names into the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed her support for Wu.

On Monday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he was considering running for mayor of the city as well, but hadn't decided yet. According to The Boston Globe, Gross' decision to run would factor into whether others, including City Councilor Michael Flaherty, may also choose to run.