2 arrested in Waltham home invasion that left one person hurt, police say

A person was hurt in a reported stabbing at a home in Waltham, Massachusetts, Saturday, and two people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The 59-year-old Waltham resident found at the Bacon Street residence was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital, Waltham police said.

Officers tracked down two Waltham residents, 44-year-old Kevin Watts and 33-year-old Toshara Ondric, and arrested them on charges of attempted murder, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

The incident is not believed to be random, and there is not believed to be a threat to the public.