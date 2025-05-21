Waltham police cruiser rolls over, emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are at the scene of a police cruiser that overturned in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Totten Pond Road.

No official details have been released, but aerial video footage showed a Waltham police SUV on its side in the middle of the street. A black car that appears to have been involved in the incident was located a short distance away.

Multiple fire and police vehicles responded to the scene and a section of the road appeared to have been shut down.