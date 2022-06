Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are looking for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

Nizayis Pagan was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Leary Field, police said Tuesday night.

Police describe Nizayis as being Black with short, curly hair. He is about 5'3.

Nizayis was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white slides, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-314-3600.