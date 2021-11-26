Waltham Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Teen

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her home on Thanksgiving morning.

Esthefany Rivera, 14, hasn't been heard from since 8 a.m. Thursday when she was at her house in the Moody Street area, Waltham police said.

Rivera is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Police say the missing teen was last seen wearing a black jacket and pajama pants (one black leg and one white leg with butterflies on them). She was carrying a green backpack.

Rivera's destination is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.