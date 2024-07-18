Crash temporarily shuts down on-ramp to Route 128 in Waltham

A crash temporarily shut down an on-ramp to Route 128 in Waltham, Massachusetts, Wednesday night.
The crash happened near Trapelo Road just after midnight.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Video of the scene shows a tow truck pulling the car out of a nearby marsh.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
NBC10 Boston reached out to police for more information.