Crash temporarily shuts down on-ramp to Route 128 in Waltham

A crash temporarily shut down an on-ramp to Route 128 in Waltham, Massachusetts, Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Trapelo Road just after midnight.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video of the scene shows a tow truck pulling the car out of a nearby marsh.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

NBC10 Boston reached out to police for more information.