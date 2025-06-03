17-year-old arrested after Waltham police respond to report of gunshot

A 17-year-old was charged after police in Waltham, Massachusetts, responded to a report of a gun being shot Monday evening, according to officials.

Officers responded to the report at around 5:30 p.m. near Moody Street and Railroad Avenue. Police found two males at the scene who they believe know each other — neither were hurt, authorities said.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody, and now faces several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and firearm related offenses, police said. The announcement did not name the 17-year-old.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Mass. State Police and the MBTA's Transit Police also responded due to how close the incident happened to train tracks and the Charles River.

An investigation is ongoing.