Kamala Harris

Harris running mate Tim Walz set for fundraisers in Boston, RI this week

The Minnesota governor will be in Boston on Wednesday

By Sam Doran

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A week after climbing aboard the Harris presidential ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making a fundraising swing through the Northeast, including a reception in Boston.

It's "his first fundraising blitz," the campaign said Monday morning as it announced Walz' tour, which starts on the West Coast on Tuesday with a Newport Beach event.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Walz plans to attend a fundraiser in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday before heading to New England where he has another campaign reception scheduled in Boston the same day. Further details on the Hub fundraiser were not immediately available.

On Thursday, Walz has campaign events lined up in Newport, R.I. and Southampton, N.Y.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Tim Walz news

news Aug 8

Trump, Harris deploy running mates to wage class warfare over ‘what Middle America is'

Decision 2024 Aug 7

Democrats revamp campaign as they begin battleground state blitz

Decision 2024 Aug 6

Will Tim Walz sway New Hampshire voters for Harris?

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisMassachusettsBostonRhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us