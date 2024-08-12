Harris running mate Tim Walz set for fundraisers in Boston, RI this week

A week after climbing aboard the Harris presidential ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making a fundraising swing through the Northeast, including a reception in Boston.

It's "his first fundraising blitz," the campaign said Monday morning as it announced Walz' tour, which starts on the West Coast on Tuesday with a Newport Beach event.

Walz plans to attend a fundraiser in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday before heading to New England where he has another campaign reception scheduled in Boston the same day. Further details on the Hub fundraiser were not immediately available.

On Thursday, Walz has campaign events lined up in Newport, R.I. and Southampton, N.Y.