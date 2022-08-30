Want a Drink With a View? Here's a Ranking of the Best Rooftop Bars Nationwide, Including 2 in Boston

If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out.

Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of the top 50 spots are right in Boston.

Coming in at number 43, Rooftop@Revere was given a glowing review by Big 7, which recommends enjoying the New England cuisine and cocktails on one of the comfortable couches or underneath one of the cabanas that are placed around its patio.

The bar's space is around 15,000 square feet, which makes it the biggest rooftop bar in Boston, according to Big 7. You'll enjoy views of the city from the bar's prime location, where the Back Bay and Theatre District come together.

Ranked by Big 7 as the 12th best rooftop bar nationwide, which is the highest ranking in Boston, is Lookout Rooftop and Bar, in the city's posh Seaport District. If you go, expect to enjoy panoramic views of the harbor and financial district.

If you don't make it there this summer, don't worry. Igloos are rolled out during the wintertime, so this venue can be enjoyed at any temperature.

Here's the list of the top 10 establishments:

Cindy’s Rooftop – Chicago Red Barber – Denver The Cloudveil – Jackson Hole, Wyoming White Limozeen – Nashville Westlight – New York City POV Rooftop Bar & Restaurant – Washington D.C. 9 Mile Station – Atlanta Z on 23 Rooftop – Houston From the Rooftop – Phoenix El Techo – San Francisco

The complete list of all 50 bars can be found here.