Want to be neighbors with the Kennedys? Cape Cod mansion for sale

You might have seen the home in the background during some of John F. Kennedy's press conferences

Do you want to be neighbors with the Kennedys? You can, for about $20 million.

According to the listing for the huge Hyannis Port house, it has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. You might have seen the home in the background during some of John F. Kennedy's press conferences.

Along with enough bedrooms for the whole family, the home has a 500 foot private beach and custom pool. And if you really want to entertain, the wedding lawn can host more than 700 people.

