Want to Eat on a Tall Ship? New Floating Oyster Bar Opens on East Boston Waterfront

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

About a year ago, it was reported that a restaurant on a moored ship that was planning to open in Charlestown was coming to East Boston instead, and now we have learned that it has very quietly opened.

According to an article from Mass Live, The Tall Ship Boston is now open on Pier One in Eastie, with the website for the business saying that it has three mahogany bars, views of the city and the harbor, a menu that offers shellfish, sushi, and charcuterie, and a variety of cocktails. The dining and drinking spot, which is run by the Navy Yard Hospitality Group (Pier 6, ReelHouse) and is located on a 245-foot vessel, had originally been looking to open at the Charlestown Navy Yard, but those plans were subsequently shelved.

The address for The Tall Ship Boston is 1 East Pier Drive, East Boston, MA, 02128. Its website can be found at https://www.tallshipboston.com/

[Earlier Article]
Floating Restaurant Proposed for Charlestown Could Be Coming to East Boston Instead

by Marc Hurwitz

