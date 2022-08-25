Local

Steamship Authority

Want to Name the Next ‘Boaty McBoatface?' Here's How

The Steamship Authority is hosting a naming contest for two new ferries, reminding the world of when the internet voted for another ship to be called "Boaty McBoatface"

By Mike Pescaro

Woods Hole Steamship Authority
Boaty McBoatface 2.0 soon be shuttling passengers off the coast of Massachusetts.

Two new ferries will be added to the fleet of the Steamship Authority, which is hosting a naming contest.

"Ferry names that embody the 'local flavor and/or maritime history' of Cape Cod and the Islands are requested," the Steamship Authority said in its announcement of the contest.

A similar online ship-naming contest in the U.K. ended in 2016 with "Boaty McBoatface" winning the vote — but with the U.K. Department for Business, Innovation and Skills invoking its right to override the poll, that research vessel was named "RRS Sir David Attenborough." The following year, the Boaty McBoatface name was granted to a remote-operated submarine.

The Steamship Authority similarly explained that "the decision on the new name will rest with the Authority Board."

Entries must be received by Sept. 5. Click here to see the rules and how to enter.

