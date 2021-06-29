Want to Win $1M? Mass. Announces Registration Details for VaxMillions Giveaway

The Baker administration and the Massachusetts State Lottery have announced registration details for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, which begins on Thursday, July 1.

Massachusetts residents ages 12 and up and who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing are eligible to enter the giveaway. Residents ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12 and 17 years of age who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing can enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Beginning Thursday, eligible residents will be able to enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who don't have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center will be available to assist with registration beginning July 1. The call center can be reached by calling 211 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live call center workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

VaxMillions Giveaway drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning Monday, July 26 and continuing every Monday through Aug. 23. The first drawing for the giveaway will occur on Monday, July 26, with registration for that week’s drawing closing on Thursday, July 22. Winners will be announced later in the week following each drawing.

Residents still have time to get fully vaccinated in order to enter the drawings. An entry before one of the weekly entry deadlines makes you eligible for all of the weekly drawings that take place after you register.

The full schedule of drawing and announcement dates is below. The state said residents must receive all doses of their vaccine before entering the drawing.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but if they are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing, they will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings.

The state launched its VaxMillions giveaway to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Only legal, permanent residents of Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated can enter the drawings. Residents must have received their vaccine doses within Massachusetts.

Residents seeking a vaccine can visit mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine location that is convenient for them.