Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fugitive of justice

Wanted Fugitive From Mass. Arrested in Maine, Police Say

Derell Guy had been on the Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted list for almost three weeks, authorities in Maine said

generic handcuffs
Getty Images

A Massachusetts man who is on the state's Most Wanted list for charges of murder and armed robbery was taken into custody in Maine on Tuesday.

Police took Derell Guy into custody after searching for him for about a day.

Guy is from Lynn, Massachusetts, and fled into the woods in Wilton after a Monday traffic stop, according to Maine State Police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 22 mins ago

Man Wanted in Deadly Lowell Shooting Arrested in Fall River

Massachusetts 45 mins ago

Senate Lawmakers OK Bill Reviewing Massachusetts Flag

Guy had been on the Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted list for almost three weeks, state police said.

He's wanted in connection with the shooting death of Bryan Omar Mendez, 25, of Worcester, authorities said.

The Sun Journal reported Guy was arrested without incident.

Multiple agencies had been searching for him.

It was unknown on Tuesday if he had been able to retain an attorney.

Guy will be brought back to Massachusetts, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. The U.S. Marshals Service was expected to charge him with being a fugitive from justice.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fugitive of justiceMassachusetts State Policemurderarmed robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us