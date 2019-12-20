Local
wareham

Wanted Man Found Hiding in Clothes Dryer at Wareham Home, Police Say

Police went to the home on Charge Pond Road with the intent to arrest two people wanted on active warrants

By Melissa Buja

A man wanted on two active warrants was arrested Thursday afternoon when police allegedly found him hiding in a clothes dryer at a home in Wareham, Massachusetts.

After learning that two people wanted for arrest might have been staying at a home on Charge Pond Road, police arrived at 2:25 p.m. with the intent to take them into custody, Wareham police said Friday.

Upon entering the house, police found Xavier Hernandez, 20, hiding inside a clothes dryer, according to a statement. Hernandez was arrested on two active warrants.

The second person police were looking for could not be found, police said.

Over the last several months, multiple people at the home have been arrested on assorted warrants, police said. No further details were provided.

warehamarrestCharge Pond Roadclothes dryerXavier Hernandez
