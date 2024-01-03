Wanted man tied to separate killings among 4 charged in 2023 Mass. shooting death

Four people have been indicted in a deadly shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, including another man who's at large in connection with a double killing in the city in 2021, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A Bristol County grand jury indicted two men on murder charges and two others on lesser charges in connection with the May 13 killing of Diamonte Odom, the district attorney's office said.

Odom was shot in the face on County Street, near Flint Street, late that night and died hours later at Rhode Island Hospital, officials said.

Tajon Saxon and Qanif Johnson, both 26, have been indicted on murder and gun charges, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said, and Massachusetts State Police added Saxon on Wednesday to the state's most wanted fugitive list.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities are searching for Saxon, who is also wanted as an alleged accessory to murder after the fact in a triple shooting that left a 14-year-old and a 29-year-old dead on May 18, 2021. Anyone with information about Saxon's whereabouts was asked to call police at 855-MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583), email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us or text prosecutors anonymously by sending the word "Bristol" to the number CRIMES (274637).

Johnson, who also faces drug charges, is in custody in Rhode Island on charges in a killing there, prosecutors said, and it wasn't immediately clear when he would be extradited to Massachusetts to face the new charges.

Dioni Tavarez-Leonirio, 25, was indicted on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact and arraigned in Fall River Superior Court Dec. 22. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Devin Alves, 18, was indicted on drug charges and held on $7,500 bail after an appearance in Fall River Superior Court Wednesday, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the men accu