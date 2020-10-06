Wanted: Tiki Chair ‘Kidnapped' From Kowloon Restaurant

Owners of the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, are urging the man who they say stole one of their Tiki chairs to return it by the end of the week.

The restaurant posted on Twitter Tuesday that a yellow chair had been taken and that the "culprit" who took it was captured on camera. They asked the person to return it by Friday, at which point they said they would release a photo of the alleged theft on social media if the person had not come forward.

One of our Tiki chairs was kidnapped. We have the culprit on camera! He took our yellow Tiki Chair. In the spirit of kindness, we ask that it be returned, no questions asked. If he returns it by Friday, we won't release his photo on social media. Please return our Tiki chair! pic.twitter.com/on8N16b8JG — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) October 5, 2020

The chair is part of a set of five which the restaurant said on Facebook was supposed to be part of their tiki bar this summer. Because of the pandemic, the chair was instead displayed in the lobby.

The chair was taken Thursday at about 10 p.m., according to the restaurant.

"As he was leaving with 2 male friends - he scooped it up and headed out the door," read a Facebook post. "But in the spirit of kindness, we only ask that it be returned…no questions asked."