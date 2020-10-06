Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Kowloon Restaurant

Wanted: Tiki Chair ‘Kidnapped' From Kowloon Restaurant

The yellow chair was taken Thursday at about 10 p.m. and captured on surveillance video, according to restaurant officials

By Melissa Buja

Kowloon Saugus sign
NBC10 Boston

Owners of the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, are urging the man who they say stole one of their Tiki chairs to return it by the end of the week.

The restaurant posted on Twitter Tuesday that a yellow chair had been taken and that the "culprit" who took it was captured on camera. They asked the person to return it by Friday, at which point they said they would release a photo of the alleged theft on social media if the person had not come forward.

The chair is part of a set of five which the restaurant said on Facebook was supposed to be part of their tiki bar this summer. Because of the pandemic, the chair was instead displayed in the lobby.

The chair was taken Thursday at about 10 p.m., according to the restaurant.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 26 mins ago

Mild and Cloudy Tuesday Evening Ahead of Gusty Winds and Scattered Storms Wednesday

reopening plan 32 mins ago

Maine to Enter Stage 4 of Reopening Plan Oct. 13

"As he was leaving with 2 male friends - he scooped it up and headed out the door," read a Facebook post. "But in the spirit of kindness, we only ask that it be returned…no questions asked."

This article tagged under:

Kowloon RestaurantSaugustiki chair
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us