Wanted white supremacist sex offender arrested in NH

A convicted sex offender is facing multiple charges after authorities say he failed to register his status in New Hampshire.

Christopher Palermo, 57, of Danbury, NH, whom police described as a white supremacist, was wanted on a parole warrant.

Palermo's arrest follows a weeks-long investigation by the U.S. Marshals and the state's Fugitive Task Force. Palermo was convicted in 2012 for aggravated felonious sexual assault on a minor. As a result, Palermo is prohibited from carrying a firearm and must register as a sex offender. According to authorities, a sex offender registration search showed that he never reported to the NH State Police to perform his initial sex offender registration upon being released from jail earlier this year.

Police took Palermo into custody outside of a home on Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmot, New Hampshire. Firearms were found at the home, leading police to file additional charges.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.