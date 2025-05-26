3 people have to swim to shore after their boat catches fire in Wareham

Three people had to jump in the water and swim to safety after their boat caught fire Sunday afternoon on the Cape.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources says they were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. alongside the town's police and fire departments to the area of Tempest Knob Boat Ramp for a reported boat fire with people in the water.

Once on scene, it was determined that the three occupants had made it to shore. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Officials say fire suppression by boat was hindered due to the vessel being in shallow waters. The Wareham Fire Department was able to relocate fire apparatus to the area of Parkwood Beach where responders deployed fire hose around neighboring houses to the beach and knocked down the fire from shore.

Unable to confirm a salvage company, crews were able to use a towline to bring the vessel to Tempest Knob Boat Ramp where the boat owner’s trailer was used to remove the vessel without any further incident.

"We would like to thank Wareham Fire for coming up with a very creative way of knocking down the fire and for assisting us along with Wareham Police to remove the vessel," the town's Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Mass DEP were notified and responded to assist with this incident. There was no word on how the boat caught fire.