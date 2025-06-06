Massachusetts

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cape Cod

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

By Marc Fortier

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Around 4:45 p.m., a motorcycle was driving north in the area of 2309 Cranberry Highway in Wareham when witnesses said he lost control of the vehicle, veering into the southbound travel lane where he was struck by a Mercedes GLC300, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 49-year-old Matthew Burns, was found unresponsive by Wareham police and Massachusetts State Police and died at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Burns was accompanied by four other motorcyclists, one of whom also sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes was also hospitalized, and told police she was driving south on Cranberry Highway when she saw several motorcycles driving in the opposite direction. While navigating a bend in the highway, she said one of the motorcyclists lost control of his vehicle and she was unable to avoid crashing into him.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and is being conducted by state police.

