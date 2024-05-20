Wareham police officer injured in crash, other driver charged with OUI

A police officer and one other person were injured in a crash on Sunday night in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Wareham police said one of their officers was out on a motor vehicle stop on Cranberry Highway around 9 p.m. Sunday when the officer's cruiser was struck from behind. The officer was seated in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Another Wareham officer was on location and saw the vehicle rear-end the cruiser, which was marked and had its emergency lights activated.

Wareham emergency medical services and Onset fire provided medical attention to the officer and the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser.

Both the driver, 24-year-old Cameron McPhee, of Plymouth, and the officer, whose name was not released, were taken by ambulance to Tobey Hospital. No updates were provided on the extent of their injuries.

McPhee was later charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.