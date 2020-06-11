Wareham Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen Monday

Police in Wareham, Massachusetts, are looking for a man has been missing since Monday.

Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Smith of Wareham was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 8 in the Onset Village area of town.

Smith is described as a white man who is about 5'9 and between 280 and 300 pounds, police said, adding that he has dark hair and is unshaven.

When he was last seen, Smith was wearing a dark green sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-295-1212.