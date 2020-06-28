Wareham Trespasser Arrested After Reportedly Shooting at Officers

Wareham police officers arrested a man for trespassing on Friday afternoon. The man now faces charges, including assault with intent to murder after drawing a rifle at the officers.

The officers were dispatched to County Road Recycling on County Road for a reported trespasser in Wareham, Massachusetts. The officers were unable to locate him after searching the area.

While speaking with the complainants, the officers heard three consecutive gun shots and realized they were being fired upon.

The officers ran toward the gun fire and saw male on Reed Road, carrying a rifle. One of the officers ordered the male to put down the weapon, but refused to comply. The officer drew his firearm and ordered the man to put the weapon down. The man refused and began to walk to a camper, when the officers followed.

The man put the rifle down, inside the camper and the officers placed him in custody and secured the weapon. After a search, the officers found a 500 round box of .22 caliber rifle ammunition.

Gregory W. Schroth, 40, of Wareham, was arrested and charged for assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a FID care, possession of ammunition without a FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Schroth is being held on $50,000 bail and is pending arraignment with the Wareham District Court on Monday.

“We had a very serious situation where two civilians and two police officers were in grave danger,” Chief John Walcek said. “The positive outcome of this incident is the result of a disciplined and professional response by two of Wareham’s finest officers.”