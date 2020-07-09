Wareham Woman Arrested 3 Times in 3 Days, Police Say

A woman is facing a number of charges after police say she was arrested for various incidents over the course of three straight days in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Brooke Burns-Hill, a 29-year-old from Wareham, was first arrested Monday at 1:30 a.m. after police said an officer monitoring flooding near Cranberry Plaza noted a vehicle operating "erratically and at a high rate of speed," Wareham police said Thursday.

With the assistance of another officer, the driver, whom police identified as Burns-Hill, was stopped near the corner of Red Brook Road, where she allegedly became belligerent. Suspected of being impaired, she was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, marked lanes violation and speeding, police said.

Her next run-in with officers came Tuesday at about 1:30 a.m., police said. A Wareham detective was on Onset Avenue near Minot Avenue when he noticed a vehicle parked with its passenger side door open.

As the officer tried to investigate the situation, two women at the scene "became belligerent and berated the officer," according to police. Burns-Hill was arrested along with Jerae Black, a 30-year-old from Wareham. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

And just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Wareham officers went to a home in the Oakdale neighborhood for a report of a disturbance, police said. When the officers arrived, they discovered that a woman had been banging on the windows and doors of the home and had allegedly entered a vehicle on the property illegally.

Burns-Hill was arrested at the home for the third time in three days, according to police. This time she was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and breaking and entering.

It's unclear when she will appear in court on any of the charges or if she or Black has an attorney. Police didn't say under what conditions Burns-Hill was released.