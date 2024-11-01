Warm afternoon on tap, cooldown expected this weekend

Another warm afternoon is on tap, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 70s again. It’s always great to get a few warm days this late in the season, but unfortunately, much of the region is dealing with drought conditions, which has led to numerous brush fires cropping up, especially over the past week.

Friday will be no different. With the combination of dry conditions and a gusty southwest wind, any fires that ignite could spread quickly, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning. It is extremely important to be extra careful with outside ignition sources and not burn leaves during this time.

We’ll see a blend of clouds and sun Friday afternoon along with a gusty southwest wind ahead of a cold front which will passing through the region this evening. It’ll be another warm one, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s south and 60s far north. Southwest winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

We’ll turn noticeably cooler overnight as winds switch to the northwest, helping to usher in a more seasonable airmass in time for the weekend. Northwest winds will gust over 25 mph at times Friday night before diminishing by daybreak Saturday. Lows will drop into the mid-40s south and 30s far north.

It's back to reality over the weekend, with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures closer to average for early November. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 30s Saturday night with a few 20s to the north and west of town.

Don’t get used to the seasonable temperatures, because our "see-saw" act of temperature extremes which we’ve been experiencing as of late will swing to the warm side once again by the middle of next week. Unfortunately, the pattern remains on the dry side with the slight risk for a shower late Monday and again Wednesday.

Enjoy your afternoon!