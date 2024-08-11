Warm and pleasant Sunday in New England

If you’ve been waiting for lower humidity, it’s finally here!

As we move through this Sunday, expect a warm but comfortable day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Today will be dry.

Tonight, open the windows! More pleasant weather is in the forecast. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s. If you have a chance, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight into Monday morning as it peaks.



We’ll see a few clouds around our skies, but overall, the weather will be tranquil. Try to get away from the city lights and look north after dark. Enjoy! On Monday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. At times, the clouds might thicken as an area of low pressure spins near our area.

We can’t rule out a stray shower on Monday, but most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Still, we’ll have lower humidity. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Later next weekend, rain chances will increase in advance of a weather system pushing in from the west. We have several days to fine tune the forecast.

We’ll also be tracking a potential tropical system that will likely track southeast of New England by next weekend (Invest 98-L). We’ll keep you posted with any updates.