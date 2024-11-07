Weather

Warm temperatures continue, brush fire threat remains

Rain is finally in the forecast by Monday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold front is passing through on Thursday morning, but the air behind it is hardly cold. We’ll still reach for 70 as a stiff breeze accompanies the passage. Even Friday, highs still manage the low and mid-60s in this remarkably warm autumn.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

By Saturday, the temperatures will dip below normal, and then level off near normal by Sunday.

Fires burning across Massachusetts will be fanned by gusty winds Thursday and especially Friday. Winds will settle this weekend, with another smoke-trapping inversion setting up by Sunday, along with a frosty morning. This could worsen air quality on the North Shore, and perhaps seep into Boston if fires expand.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Rain is finally in the forecast by Monday. We’re cautiously optimistic, with the models depicting up to a quarter of an inch of rain potential as a system slowly moves through New England.

We need a lot more, but it’s a start. Another storm system is likely next Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us