Warm temperatures continue Tuesday, cooler weather moves in late week

From Hartford to Bangor, records fell all across New England on Monday. Tuesday won’t be quite as warm, but some spots may still hit 80 degrees away from the coast.

Steady winds coming in from the east will eventually snuff out the warmth in the mid-afternoon, however. And right at the water’s edge, we’ll struggle to make 70 in the early afternoon.

Wednesday features another run at the upper 70s to near 80 as a cold front approaches to cool us off on Thursday. With the remnants of Tropical Storm Oscar cruising way offshore, there will be plenty of wind to carry in the cooler air. With dry air in place and low humidity, brush fire danger will again be an issue.

Temperatures dip Friday, recover Saturday, and then fall sharply Sunday. It’s a wild ride, without the threat for any rain. Drought is certain to deepen as we face another possible warmup into Halloween.