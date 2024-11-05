Warm temps return for Election Day, stick around for Wednesday

Been a little chilly lately? The fix is in! After any morning clouds (or sprinkles) scatter, we’ll head for 70 in the afternoon. (Yes, even though we only have a little over 10 hours of daylight.)

This airmass is very warm for our chilly November standards. It was between 15 and 20 degrees above normal throughout the Upper Midwest Monday, and all that warmth is heading in for a two-day stand.

Records are out of reach Tuesday, but with a super-mild start Wednesday in the 60s (!), we should be able to crack the records set WAY back in 2022 of 76 in Boston and 72 in Worcester – even with a solid deck of afternoon clouds.

Winds are increasing Tuesday; some gusts may top 30 mph across southeast Mass.

Fire danger continues to run high, and this is the last thing we need as fires continue to burn on the North Shore.

The passing front Wednesday afternoon will help us drop back to the upper 60s (hardly a cooldown) on Thursday and “only” near 60 on Friday -- (still a whole 5 degrees above normal). It’s not until the weekend that we drop near normal.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics this week. Tropical Storm Rafael is moving towards Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. We’re cautiously optimistic about remnants getting pulled into a weather system early next week.

This would infuse a large amount of water vapor into the system and translate to beneficial rain for New England. We’ll see how things evolve in the coming days, but there’s a solid chance we could pull this off.