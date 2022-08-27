Warm Temps Take Us Through Last August Weekend

The weekend is here and it has arrived bringing more seasonably warm temperatures along mostly dry conditions. A shower or two still possible this afternoon in limited areas, isolated spotty showers or storm may pop up briefly but remain localized and short-lived.

The highest chance for our showers stretches from Rockingham count through York county Maine and in areas of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Other than that, our humidity remains in place with dew points in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Our evening remains calm with temperatures in the lower 70s to upper 60s and growing clouds.

Tomorrow, we’ll be set up for a mostly sunny afternoon, an easterly flow that will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and ranging in the low 80s inland.

Our week will start warm, temperatures climb rapidly to the upper 80s on Monday and reach 90 by Tuesday. While mostly sunny skies continue to take over, our skies turn cloudy midweek with a higher chance for showers as a frontal boundary pushes southeast.

Temperatures by the second half of the week will dip again to more seasonable numbers; we’ll see highs in the lower 80s to upper 70s by the end of the week.

In our 10day forecast we see the first days of September with more seasonable temperatures, mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.