The warmer and pleasant stretch continues across New England. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs well into the 70s, warmer than normal for late May.

A few sea breezes might keep the coast slightly cooler. Overall, it’s a great day to be outside.

Wednesday stays mild, though increasing clouds will make it feel a little less bright. Temperatures will still reach the upper 60s to low 70s across much of the region.

Changes arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday as a warm front brings our next chance for showers, with rain spreading in from the southwest early Thursday morning. Showers will taper off by Thursday afternoon, but it stays cloudy and cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Friday will be warmer, back to the mid 70s, with the chance for a passing shower or storm as a cold front swings through.

The weekend forecast remains a bit unsettled, but right now Saturday looks like the wetter of the two days, with the potential for soaking rain depending on the development of a coastal low. Sunday trends drier and slightly cooler. While it won’t be a total washout, you’ll want to check back for updates if you’re planning to spend the weekend outdoors.