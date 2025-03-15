Warm with spots of sun for the weekend, then a rainy St. Patrick's Day

Temperatures keep warming this weekend. While showers will stay away, we’re in a pitched battle for sunshine. Clouds sweeping in from the ocean will harass us early and late today. In between, we may squeak out a few hours of sunshine, allowing us to rise to 60 or so later this afternoon.

The coast won’t be as toasty, however, with south winds slightly bending onshore we should stay in the mid & upper 50s.

Tomorrow everyone warms to the 60s – in fact, upper 60s for some! Here too, a few spokes of sun are possible as a large, soggy storm approaches. The Southie parade looks fine, with gusty winds and temps in the low/mid 60s.

Rain will hold back until Sunday night and early Monday, and as the storm slows up, the skies will open.

Highest rainfall amounts appear focused on eastern and southeastern Mass, where up to 2” of rain may fall. Elsewhere, we should see a half inch to three quarters of an inch from Worcester west to the Berkshires. A solid soaking for everyone to catch up on the running deficit (almost an inch) this month.

Rain will be slow to leave on St. Patrick’s Day, but we should hold onto the low 60s. Thereafter, we dry out and dip (temp-wise) for a couple of days. Warmth returns by the middle of the week for a two-day stand.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!