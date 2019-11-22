Warmer Air Returns With Gusty Wind, Passing Showers

Warmer air returns today with a gusty wind and showers developing. Temperatures will climb into the 50s during the afternoon. The showers won’t amount to a whole lot Friday; you can expect a trace to a quarter inch throughout the day.

Clouds will clear overnight, and the weather looks nice for Saturday. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s.

A coastal storm will arrive Sunday. Don’t expect to do any yard work. Rain will be around for much of the day. We will need to watch the hightides closely. With a new moon on the way we are approaching astronomically high tide. Any surge with the onshore wind will cause coastal flooding – thankfully most of the flooding will be minor, but stay tuned.

We will catch a break between rounds of unsettled weather early in the week. Unfortunately, in time for the busiest travel day of the year, we may see another storm chugging up the coast. In addition to wind and rain, it’s possible that we could see another round of coast flooding. Astronomically high tides will stick around through the end of the month.

Black Friday looks nice if you have shopping plans and the weekend looks cool and quiet. There is an outside chance of some snow showers early the following week – stay tuned.