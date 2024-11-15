Weather

Warmer temps, fire danger, coastal flooding. Here's a look at the weekend forecast

The next chance for rain comes next week

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dry weather marches on in our 10-day forecast as any chances for rain continued to get squashed by our ongoing drought and overall weather pattern. 

This weekend is another beautiful one for any outdoor plans or activities. Starting Friday, we see warming temperatures, after morning lows dipped to the 20s or 30s. 

Sunshine continues to spill across the northeast, with highs reaching the 50s as a gusty northwest wind picks up. With the wind and incredibly dry air, we have a Fire Weather Warning through at least Friday night. 

Far eastern Maine is also dealing with scattered ice due to a light wintry mix. This is spinning around an area of low pressure positioned way to our east, but some of northeastern Maine will see light precipitation early Friday. 

On Friday night, we enjoy the full supermoon, with clear skies and temps in the 30s. With that full moon, we still have a series of astronomical high tides through the weekend. 

Typical low-lying areas will see some water and splashover from minor coastal flooding.  Saturday will be breezy, sunny and highs in the upper 50s. 

Sunday is less breezy, sunny and around 60 degrees.

Next week there is a very weak low pressure system that brings us clouds and sprinkles. Then we’re dry through midweek with highs in the 50s. By the end of next week, there is a chance to see some showers by Thursday, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed on that. 

This article tagged under:

Weather
