Warmer temps return, another storm system expected Wednesday

Watch out for an elevated rip current threat on Monday

By Dominic Brown

NBC Universal, Inc.

As we continue moving through this Monday, stay alert along the South Coast. There is a high threat for rip currents for the Vineyard and Nantucket.  A moderate threat for rip current is in effect for the North and South Shores and along the Cape. 

Remember, if you get caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. Remain calm and swim parallel to the shore. Once you feel the pull of the current loosen up, then swim back to shore.

Why is the surf so high? We can thank a cold front for that. In fact, the front continues pushing through the area and will eventually settle to our east. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or shower later Monday evening, but most of the Boston area should remain dry. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 60s.

We’re expecting a sunny, hot day on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity values will be low, so it will feel comfortable. But brace yourself for more humidity, more heat and storms on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will likely reach the low 90s ahead of another front. That front will bring a few scattered storms to southern New England. Some storms, in fact, could be strong to marginally severe. The highest threat for severe weather is currently located over New York, but we’ll need to closely watch for any storms to move through the Boston area Wednesday. 

Some showers could linger into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 80s.

