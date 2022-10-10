Warmer Weather Moves in, Followed by Rain Later in the Week

A stalled out frontal boundary is draped across central New England on Monday, serving as the trigger for a few showers this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see one, but there will be some widely scattered action.

Our temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s from north to south under filtered sunshine. Monday night, some patchy clouds develop but will burn off quickly in the morning giving way to blue skies for our Tuesday. It will be a beautiful fall day as many of us head back to work and school – no weather issues to slow you down!

High pressure slides off to our southeast on Wednesday, bringing mild air on the backside for the middle and end of the week.

In fact, highs should eclipse 70 on Wednesday, and will be close again on Thursday despite mostly cloudy skies.

The mild air comes with a tradeoff: some rain late Thursday into Friday. It looks like the bulk of the wet weather will hold off until Thursday evening and night, when a decent shot of rain and embedded thunder slides through from west to east.

It will be accompanied by some strong wind too – gusts 35-45 mph will be common Thursday evening into pre-dawn Friday and may cause some pockets of damage. Otherwise, the rain looks like it will wrap up Friday morning, with gradual clearing after that.

That sets us up for a great weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Right now, the majority of the weekend looks dry, although we’ll be keeping an eye on a threat for showers for later Sunday.

Next week, cooler air arrives with highs in the 50s as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.