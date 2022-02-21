Warming Trend Continues Ahead of End of Week Storm

A warming trend will continue Monday as the return flow from a high-pressure zone centered on the eastern seaboard ushers in mild temperatures.

We’ll see a fair share of sunshine Monday along with some passing clouds with gusty southwest winds early, diminishing Monday afternoon.

Highs reach the low 50s south (mid to upper 40s on the south coast and Cape) and mid to upper 40s north, with cooler temperatures popping up across the higher terrain.

Monday night a cold front will drop into southern New England from the north cooling the area off a bit, but won’t make it to the southern New England coastline, where southerly winds will keep temps above freezing.

Lows will range from the upper 20s to mid-30s south, 20s north.

Tuesday will feature mild temperatures once again with increasing clouds. Rain showers will develop from west to east during the day and continue into Tuesday night as low pressure tracks through northern New England late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Portions of northern New Hampshire into central and northern Maine will start as snow and sleet early Tuesday night but should transition to plain rain as milder air moves into the picture before ending early Wednesday morning.

Spring Fever will be in full force Wednesday as high temperatures climb well into the 60s south (50s north), possibly challenging some record highs!

A cold front passing through the region during the afternoon Wednesday will switch out the unseasonably mild airmass with seasonable air Wednesday night and Thursday.

More precipitation arrives late Thursday night and Friday as low pressure ejects out of the Ohio River Valley and tracks just south of New England.

The latest forecast models have this system trending colder than earlier solutions, which means much of the area could see snow, perhaps changing to sleet and rain across far southern New England during the day.

There is still a decent amount of uncertainty with this system being 3-4 days away. Your First Alert Team will be ironing out the forecast in the coming days!

In the meantime, enjoy the mild temperatures while they last!

Have a great President’s Day!