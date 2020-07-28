Was a ‘COVID Party' Held in a Central Massachusetts Town? Here's What We Know

Police are investigating after an underage drinking party was held over the weekend in a central Massachusetts town, ostensibly with the goal of exposing young people to the coronavirus.

According to the Telegram & Gazette, a party with over 30 people between the ages of 16 and 23 was held on the night of July 24 in Spencer, a town of just over 11,000 people in Worcester County. The party included people from across Massachusetts and as far as New Hampshire, police said.

No one at the party was wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines, and police said they learned days later that one person at the party had been in close contact with someone who had the coronavirus and advertised it, which is what prompted the party. Some who attended the party have since been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results.

As coronavirus restrictions began lifting across the country, there were reports in states across the country of similar so-called "COVID parties," where groups of young people would attend a gathering with someone who was infected with the intention of trying to catch the virus. Health experts and other officials have expressed doubt over whether the "COVID parties" are real, or if young people attending parties were just not following the proper precautions.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that coronavirus clusters on Cape Cod and at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield are contributing to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Cape Cod cluster stemmed from a private house party of 30 to 50 people who work in the restaurant industry in Chatham on July 12 where 13 of the attendees wound up testing positive for the coronavirus. People at the party reportedly weren't wearing masks.

The second cluster involved an employee of Baystate Medical Center who traveled to a state that is a hot spot for coronavirus and upon his return did not wear a mask. Twenty-three employees and 13 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result.