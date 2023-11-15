Washington, D.C. steakhouse to open first Mass. location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small group of restaurants with roots in Washington, D.C.--and with a very simple concept--is expanding to the local area.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Medium Rare is planning to open at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, with a Watertown News article mentioning that the dining spot could be opening in the late spring of 2024. Medium Rare offers a three-course prix fixe meal which includes steak frites, and an earlier What Now Boston post also mentions such brunch options as steak and eggs and eggs benedict, desserts such as carrot cake and apple pie, and beer and wine.

There are currently four locations of Medium Rare in Washington, D.C., Bethesda, MD, Arlington, VA, and New Orleans, LA. The website for the business can be found at https://www.mediumrarerestaurant.com/

