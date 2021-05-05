WATCH AT 7: The Case of Eurie Stamps Sr.

Eurie Stamps Sr. was asleep in his home in 2011 when a drug raid went wrong. He was killed by a Framingham, Massachusetts, police officer. The incident was determined to be a tragic accident, but community members are calling for justice. ⁠

We dug into the paperwork and interviews from those involved to piece together what happened that night.

See all the documents in the cases that have been released by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan here.