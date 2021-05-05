Local

WATCH AT 7: The Case of Eurie Stamps Sr.

Eurie Stamps Sr. was asleep in his home in 2011 when a drug raid went wrong. He was killed by a Framingham, Massachusetts, police officer. The incident was determined to be a tragic accident, but community members are calling for justice. ⁠

We dug into the paperwork and interviews from those involved to piece together what happened that night.

Watch the special report Wednesday at 7 and 10 p.m. on NECN, or above as it airs at 7 p.m.

See all the documents in the cases that have been released by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan here.

