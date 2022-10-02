Watch Blake Griffin Greet Jaylen Brown After Celtics' Reported Signing

WATCH: Blake Griffin, Jaylen meet as new reported C's teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Blake Griffin's final games of the 2022 postseason with the Brooklyn Nets came against the Boston Celtics, and now he's switching sides.

Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Celtics on Friday, per multiple reports. While Griffin's signing hasn't been made official yet, the 33-year-old was spotted at TD Garden on Sunday wearing Celtics gear ahead of Boston's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Griffin shared a brief moment with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who got a laugh out of something the veteran forward said.

Jaylen welcoming Blake Griffin to TD Garden🔥🤝@FCHWPO @blakegriffin23 pic.twitter.com/een7zyctrT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2022

This will be Griffin's 14th NBA season, and he's well past his days as an athletic All-Star with the Los Angeles Clippers; he averaged just 6.4 points over 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets last season and shot 26.2 percent from 3-point range.

But the Celtics needed some veteran depth following injuries to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, and Griffin will provide that at a bargain.

"He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said Saturday of Griffin. "He’s a great professional. Last year he led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes of what he does."

Boston's next preseason game is Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, so perhaps that will be Griffin's first chance to prove his worth in Celtics green.