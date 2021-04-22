Local

Boston Arts Academy

Watch Boston Arts Academy Honors on May 1

The fundraiser will help support the mission of Boston's only public high school for the visual and performing arts

By Staff Reports

Join hosts Latoyia Edwards and JC Monahan for Boston Arts Academy Honors, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boston Arts Academy Foundation.

The glamorous event features high-profile honorees and student performances, all with the goal of raising a million dollars to support the mission of the Boston Arts Academy, Boston’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts.

Film and TV Honoree David Ortiz will play with the house band and give live remarks. We’ll also hear from Academy Award winning costume designer Ruth Carter as she is honored for her work in fashion.

It’s all happening on May 1 starting at 7 p.m. on NECN, necn.com, and nbc10boston.com. The live broadcast on NBC10 Boston will begin at 7:30 p.m.

