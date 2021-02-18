WATCH: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to Give COVID Update, Update City Contracting Practices

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to hold a news conference Thursday where he'll give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the city and announce an executive order on equitable contracting practices.

Walsh is scheduled to speak from Boston City Hall about 3:30 p.m. His briefing will be livestreamed above.

Walsh's office said ahead of the news conference that the executive order he will announce will be "designed to support equitable procurement policies, following the completion of a citywide disparity study."

That study found that Black- and Latino-owned businesses received jut 1.2% of more than $2 billion in contracts handed out by the city between 2014 4and 2019, according to The Boston Globe. The finding prompted a complaint to be filed by three local organizations who allege a pattern of discrimination.

Walsh's order "will establish race- and gender-conscious procurement goals, tracking and accountability measures, and a Supplier Diversity Program to expand opportunities for minority- and woman-owned businesses," the mayor's office said. "This work builds on the administration's efforts to date to reduce disparities and advance equity across all aspects of city government."

Active coronavirus cases in Boston have been dropping since late January, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard. There have been a total of 56,830 cases as of Wednesday, with 1,236 deaths.

Walsh is in the middle of the confirmation process for his nomination as U.S. secretary of labor. He had his confirmation hearing two weeks ago and his nomination was advanced by the committee last week, though he still must be confirmed by the full Senate.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, nominated as President Joe Biden's labor secretary, faced a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.