Ana Walshe

WATCH: DA's Full Statement Announcing Murder Charge Against Brian Walshe

Norfolk County's top prosecutor made the announcement in a YouTube video on Tuesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced in a YouTube video Tuesday that a murder warrant had been issued for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who has been missing from Cohasset, Massachusetts since New Year's Day.

The warrant was issued out of Quincy District Court, and Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, the district attorney's office said. He is being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections on a charge that he misled investigators.

"The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain and arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife," Morrissey said in his video statement. "Mr. Walshe will be transported to the Quincy District Court for arraignment on the charge of murder. Additional details of the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time... Our thoughts are very much with the family these crimes have left behind."

Watch Morrissey's full statement below:

