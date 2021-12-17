WATCH: Deer Crashes Through Window of CBD Store in Amesbury

A deer went on quite the adventure Wednesday morning in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

The animal went crashing through a window at Hempire, a CBD health and wellness shop on Main Street.

Store owner Kirby Mastrangelo says Amesbury police called her Wednesday morning and she couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"I thought it was a prank call. I really didn't believe it for a little bit, so I was asking him questions back. And he said, 'I know it was hard for me to believe, too, but this really did happen and we need you to get to the store,'" she said with a laugh.

Security cameras captured the wild incident and show the deer running across the street before crashing through the shop's back window. The deer later ran through the front door, shattering the glass in both places.

No one was inside the store at the time, and the deer did not damage any inventory, though the door and window needed to be replaced.