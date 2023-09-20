EAST BOSTON

WATCH: Dog rescued from Boston Harbor

Witnesses say two men saw the dog and jumped in to save it

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rescuers plucked a dog from the waters of the Boston Harbor this week.

Arturo Velásquez witnessed the event and said two men jumped into the water when they spotted the dog. Boston Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard then responded to pull the group out of the water and bring them to safety.

Photos show a large crowd gathered on the shore caring for the dog once the rescue was complete.

More details, including how the dog wound up in the water, were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTON
